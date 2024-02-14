Butler County property search site has new images, features

Pictometry allows improved zoom functionality, and the photo can be rotated. It also displays imagery from the most recent county flyover in 2023. These flyovers provide information to the auditor’s appraisal team and are scheduled regularly. There is a dual pane feature that enables a comparison between the current year’s imagery and previous years, according to Nancy Nix, Butler County auditor.

This aerial survey technique produces imagery showing the fronts and sides of buildings and locations on the ground. Photos are captured by low-flying airplanes, depicting up to 12 perspectives as well as an overhead view of every location flown. These perspectives are then stitched together to create composite aerial maps.

“I’ve heard from some people worried about home security with this imagery, but this does not provide anything not already available from private companies such as Google,” Nix said in a release.

A programming change by the current provider allowed the auditor’s office to offer the tool to the public at no additional cost.

The auditor also now provides “Your Neighborhood Sales” for a way to search recent property sales. The link is at the top of the auditor home page and is found on other real estate-related areas of the site.

The feature allows users to input their address and a parcel map of the area is produced that displays auditor appraised values and sale prices from 2022 when available.

“The information was available before, but not in one location, so this is much more user-friendly,” said Nix. “This is all part of our effort to be more transparent and serve the taxpayers to our fullest extent.”

Those considering filing an appeal with the Board of Revision prior to the April 1 deadline might want to use these tools. Pictometry can be used if there is an issue with the outside of the house that might impact value. The Your Neighborhood Sales tool enables a review of recent sales in the area surrounding a property.

The auditor’s website address is butlercountyauditor.org.