Butler County officials working to identify pedestrian struck and killed Saturday

News | 22 minutes ago
By Rick McCrabb

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and coroner’s office are seeking help identifying a man struck and killed Saturday morning while he was walking on Ohio 4, south of Keister Road in Madison Twp.

The man walked into the path of a northbound truck at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The White male is described as 30 to 60 years old with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a heart with the name “Heather,” cougar inside of right forearm, and a cross with “RIP Mary” on the left arm, among others.

He was wearing a necklace with a cylinder type charm with “DAD” inscribed. He was wearing a gray T-shirt with black shorts and New Balance shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division at 513-785-1213 or Martin Schneider at the Butler County Coroner’s Office at 513-785-5860.

