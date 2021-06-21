Butler County officials working to identify pedestrian struck and killed Saturday

The man walked into the path of a northbound truck at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The White male is described as 30 to 60 years old with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with multiple tattoos, including a heart with the name “Heather,” cougar inside of right forearm, and a cross with “RIP Mary” on the left arm, among others.