Butler County health departments: We recommend mask-wearing in all schools

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 1,145,925 cases during the pandemic. Its averaging 1,305 cases a day in the last three weeks and about 1,875 cases a day in the last week.

As of Sunday, Ohio was averaging a COVID positivity rate of 7.5% over the previous seven days, according to ODH. The last time the seven-day positivity rate average at at 7.5% was at the end of January.

School districts throughout the country are dealing with decisions about mask-wearing or compliance to local or state recommendations or rules. The issue has also been among the most passionate for parents with strong feelings on both sides about whether the students should be wearing masks, especially those younger than 12 who are not eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Local public health agencies strongly recommend that until this new Delta variant is suppressed and under control, and everyone who wants a vaccine gets one, that all staff and all students wear a mask when they are inside a building and while on buses,” the Butler County health departments said in their joint statement. “This is not an order but a data-derived, science-based strong recommendation.

“The final decision on masks rests with the school board of each district, of course.”