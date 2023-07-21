Butler County Fair 2023 schedule of events

The 173rd Butler County Fair begins Sunday and runs for 7 days.

General daily admission is $10 per adult and includes parking. Children ages 6-12 with a paying adult are $5 at the gate.

The fairgrounds are located at 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. daily.

Sunday, July 23

Grange Displays Judging, 9 a.m.

Produce/Farm Products Judging, 9 a.m.

Rabbit Show Open Only, 9 a.m.

Jr Fair Rabbit Showmanship to Follow Jr. Fair Swine Showmanship, 9 a.m.

Open Swine Showmanship to Follow Open Class Sheep Breeding Show, 9:30 a.m.

Open Class Market Lambs - Immediately Following Conclusion of Breeding Show

Open Class Sheep Fleece - Following Conclusion of Open Class Market Sheep Show

Open Class Sheep Decorator Class - Immediately Following Conclusion Fleece Show

Open Class Sheep Showmanship - Immediately Following Conclusion of Decorator/Lead Show

Fine Arts Judging, 10 a.m.

Honey Judging, 10 a.m.

Garden Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.

Pickles, Preserves, Canned Goods, 10:30 a.m.

Girl Scout Judging Results, noon

Open Class Beef Breeding Judging, 1 p.m.

Jr Fair Shop, Crop & Arts, 1 p.m.

Decorated Cakes/Candy Judging, 1 p.m.

Sewing & Decorative Clothing, 1 p.m.

Jr. Fair Style Review & Awards, 1 p.m.

Open Class Feeder Calf Judging, 1 p.m.

Open Class Market Beef Judging to Follow Jr. Fair Born & Raised Hog Show, 2:30 p.m.

Purebred Market Hog Show To Follow Jr. Fair Special Interest Awards Program, 4 p.m.

Butler County Fair Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.

Farm Stock Jr. Fair Born & Raised Goat Judging, 5:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Fair Day Sponsor: Rural King Jr. Fair Sheep Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Poultry Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Poultry Showmanship to Follow Open Class Swine Judging, 9 a.m.

4-H Shopping Bag Contest, 9 a.m.

Judging Of Farm Products, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Horse Show-Western Day, 9 a.m.

Crochet & Knitted, Embroidery & Cross Stitch Judging, 9:15 a.m.

Judging of Open Class Dairy Cattle, 9:30 a.m.

Jr. Fair Dairy to Follow Cake Judging, 11:30 a.m.

Horticulture Judging, noon

Arts & Crafts Judging (All Other Divisions), 1 p.m.

Goat Showmanship - All Breeds - Immediately Following Conclusion of Sheep Show

FFA Agri Science Fair, 6 p.m.

Beef Showmanship Clinic, 6:30 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Fair Day Sponsor: Zimmer Tractor

Jr. Fair Swine Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Horse Show-English, Gated & Dressage, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Nutrition Judging & Skillathon, 9 a.m.

Pie Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Jr Fair Dog Cloverbud CGC & Trick Dog, 6 p.m.

Pie and Cake Auction, 6 p.m.

Broken Horn Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

Fair Day Sponsor: Butler County Veterans Commission (free admission for senior citizens this day only)

Jr. Fair Horse Contesting, 8 a.m.

Jr. Fair Feeder Calves, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Market Beef Show (following above event)

Jr. Fair Beef Showmanship (following above event)

Jr. Fair Beef Breeding (following above event)

Jr. Fair Market Goat, 9 a.m.

Boer Doe Breeding Show (following above event)

Fiber Goat Show (following above event)

Companion Goat Show (following above event)

Pack Goat Show (following above event)

Goat Costume (following above event)

Jr Fair Rabbit Show, 9 a.m.

4-H Demonstration Contest, 9 a.m.

Fleece Judging, 10 a.m.

Yeast Bread Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Flower Show, 11:30 a.m.

Poultry, Rabbits, Pocket Pets Awards Program, 4 p.m.

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Fair Day Sponsor: G & J Pepsi

Boy Scout Camp Demonstration, all day

Open Class Market Goat Show, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Dairy Goat, Pygmy Goat (with above event)

Born and Raised Beef Breeding, 9 a.m.

Open Class Beef Showmanship, 1/2-hour after Born & Raised event

FCS Bake in Contest, 9 a.m.

Jr. Fair Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.

Market Beef Born & Raised Judging, 9 a.m.

FCCLA Bake-A-Rama, 10 a.m.

Open & Jr. Cookie Judging, 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Bake Off, 11:30 a.m.

Jr. Fair Sheep Born & Raised Judging, 6 p.m.

Jr. Fair Dog- Fun Day & Awards, 6 p.m.

Tractor/Truck Pull & Semis to follow, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 28

Fair Day Sponsor: United Rentals

Horse Fun Show, 9 a.m.

Barnyard Rodeo Fun Day, 10 a.m.

Jr. Division Baking, 10:30 a.m.

Animal & Me, 2 p.m.

Wood Carving Auction, 5 p.m.

Skillathon, Premier Exhibitor & Herdsman Award, 6:30 p.m. (after conclusion of awards program Jr. Fair grand showman of showman contest)

Demolition Derby, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

Fair Day Sponsor: Tri State Landscaping

Jr. Fair Livestock Sale, 9 a.m.

Horse Awards Program, 9 a.m.

Youth Exhibit Hall Released, noon

Horses Released, 2 p.m.

All Other Livestock Exhibits Released, 5 p.m.

Small Animals Released, 5 p.m.

Beer and Wine Judging and Tasting, .6:30-9:30 p.m.

All Remaining Exhibits Released Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

