Butler County Donut Trail grows with 13th location: What to know

“As these new shops have opened, what they have told us, is one of the reasons they have located in Butler County is to be a part of the Donut Trail,” Kocher said.

With the addition of The Donut Dude, Butler County Donut Trail is now comprised of 13 mom-and-pop donut shops that are located in communities across Butler County. Participants can pick up a passport at an individual shop, or download it at www.gettothebc.com/donut-trail.

“Right now, it’s popular, because you can easily take a donut to go. It’s a fun activity that allows you to be socially distant from others, so people are enjoying that, and it’s a good excuse to go for a quick road trip, or to get out of your house. People have really gravitated to the Donut Trail for those reasons. The Donut Trail is always popular, because nobody is unhappy when they are eating a donut,” Kocher said.

She also said participants express creativity by wearing custom donut glasses or their own Donut Trail vacation shirts. A couple of years ago, a video from Delish came out about the Donut Trail, which now has had more than 14 million views.

“When that video came out, we had a pair of flight attendants from Florida who used their day off to literally fly from Florida to Ohio to do the Donut Trail,” Kocher said, “It’s a lot of fun to see the enthusiasm as people complete it … The joy is infectious.”

As guests visit each donut shop, they get a passport stamped, and when the trail is completed, the participant exchanges the passport for an official Donut Trail t-shirt, which features a new design every January. The 2020 t-shirt is red (or jelly) colored. Participants also enjoy trying all the delicious donuts offered at each shop.

“As of now, we have welcomed over 23,000 people, who have completed the entire Donut Trail. If I had to estimate how many Donut Trail Passports, we have distributed over the last five years, it would probably be north of 300,000 Passports. We have had people visit and complete the Donut Trail from all 50 states and 22 countries, and the Donut Trail has been featured in everything from CNN to recently Chevy New Roads Magazine, National Geographic Traveler and Food & Wine,” Kocher said.

Donut Shops on the Butler County Donut Trail include

Central Pastry Shop - 1518 Central Avenue, Middletown, (513) 423-4431

Holtman’s Donuts - 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester, (513) 755-1261

Jupiter Coffee & Donuts - 5353 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, (513) 829-7674 - Open for carry-out and curbside pick-up.

Kelly’s Bakery - 1335 Main Street, Hamilton, (513) 285-4040

Martin’s Donuts - 4 W. State Street, Trenton, (513) 988-0883

Milton’s Donuts - 3533 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, (513) 422-8612

Mimi’s Donuts & Bakery – 2267 Millville Ave., Hamilton, (513) 280-1911 - Open for carry-out, Thursday - Sunday.

Oxford Doughnut Shoppe – 120 S. Locust St., Oxford, (513) 523-9911

Ross Bakery – 1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, (513) 894-9016

Stan the Donut Man – 7967 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, West Chester, (513) 759-0016

The Donut Dude – 7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp., (513) 847-4005

The Donut Hole by Milton’s – 8268 Princeton-Glendale Road, West Chester, (513) 422-8612

The Donut Spot – 5148 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, (513) 863-7033