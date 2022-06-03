Butler County Democrats select new challenger for Auditor Roger Reynolds

Reynolds was indicted on five counts of bribery and using his public office for personal gain. He is scheduled for trial in August and faces up to seven years in prison on the three felony and two misdemeanor charges if found guilty. He has maintained he is innocence and is committed to winning re-election.

Dalesandro moved from Washington state to Butler County a year ago, bringing with him years of public service experience. A supply chain professional, he and his family moved to Oxford from Battle Ground, Wash. There he served as Battle Ground mayor and city council member for eight years.

“The current county auditor has been indicted on felony corruption, bribery and conflict- of-interest charges. It’s embarrassing and costing us money. He’s betrayed our trust and it’s time for a change,” said Dalesandro.

“I’m running for Butler County auditor to restore integrity to the auditor’s office by improving transparency; advocating for consumer protections; and ensuring tax assessments are fair. As a former mayor and city council member, I have a clear record of leadership on accountability, fairness and building public trust. My approach is simple: good government is responsible, accessible and open. I’ll bring those values to the auditor’s office.”

Reynolds told the Journal-News he fully expects to be re-elected in November.

“I think the citizens of Butler County have been served very well from my policies and the changes I’ve made in the Butler County auditor’s office,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to continuing four more use and results matter, the numbers and results have paid dividends and I’m continuing to fight for property owners and trying to keep taxes low.”

Democrat Latisha Hazell is running against GOP incumbent County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter.