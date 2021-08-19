Butler County commissioners hear $20 million in pitches for rescue plan funds: Who went first?

The Butler County commissioners heard the first pitches for part of the $75 million federal American Rescue Plan Act funding Wednesday, and the overarching theme was improving the physical and economic health of the county.
The county has received dozens of requests totaling about $97 million for spending the windfall cash that is coming as part of President Joe Biden’s rescue plan. Requests run the gamut from new educational and economic development opportunities to addressing social service needs of the county.
First up were MetroParks of Butler County and the Miami Conservancy District with combined requests totaling about $20 million.
MetroParks Park Planner Matt Latham explained why the group wants a total of $9.5 million to close gaps in the Great Miami trail system and create scenic overlooks in nine parks in the rural reaches of the county.
“We believe this is part of the solution for remedying those negative impacts to our economy and to people’s physical health that the COVID pandemic had in 2020, having access to that (trail) network,” Latham said. “People didn’t have access to that connected trail network during the pandemic and that led to increased economic and health distress that we hope to remedy. And God forbid if anything ever happened again we would have that asset.”
The project would fill the gap that exists on the Great Miami Trail between Hamilton and Middletown. Latham said the completed trail would not only provide healthy recreational opportunities but spur economic development in communities along the way, much like the bike path has in downtown Loveland in Clermont County.
The original ask from MetroParks was $13 million for the trail, scenic overlooks in rural parks and about $250,000 to recoup dollars lost during the pandemic. Latham said they only need about $4.5 million to complete the trail and $5 million for rural park project. Grants are likely available to make up the difference.
The overlook project will provide about $500,000 worth of improvements per park — plus design costs — for things like paths, parking and in some cases restrooms at the nine existing park properties in the western part of the county, “This is a one-time opportunity to give the assets the eastern side of the county has to everyone who lives in this county,” MetroParks Executive Director Jonathan Granville said.
Commissioner T.C. Rogers said that proposal is a bit vague, when they started this process one of his priorities was whether an applicant has a concrete financial plan, “to my ears you just pulled a figure out of the air.”
“You said you have these nine parks and $500,000 for each one, that just sounded arbitrary,” Rogers said. “I’m a builder and I haven’t had a client come to me yet and say here’s a check for several hundred thousand dollars, build me something nice.”
Granville told him since they are in the very early stages they don’t have definitive cost breakdowns.
“I don’t have all those details but I will tell you MetroParks has a long history of not spending more than it needs to spend on any particular project,” Granville said. “In fact if we don’t need all these dollars, we’re going to tell you and they can be released for some other project.”
The commissioners’ office received about 13 formal proposals including the MetroParks requests. Commissioner Cindy Carpenter has been canvassing the county collecting ideas for other ways to the spend the extraordinary one-time money.
Dan Foley, Great Miami Riverway Director for the Miami Conservancy District, presented what they shared with Carpenter, to modify one of the dangerous low head river dams in Hamilton and the proposed Hamilton Ponds waterfront park development.
He estimates it will cost about $6.5 million to modify one of two low head dams that have been described by first responders to accidents as “a perfectly engineered self operated drowning machine.” They want to remove it to make it safe for canoeists and other water enthusiasts.
The other project is an estimated $4 million project to create a passive park — they are seeking $3 million in ARPA funds —on the east side of the Great Miami River north of the Hamilton Water Reclaimation Plant adjacent to Officer Bob Gentry Park.
Foley said the park would include a boardwalk, a deck over the ponds, shade trees and paths.
“The criteria we believe it fits under ARPA funding is aid to travel, tourism and hospitality and other public health services,” Foley said. “This is a project we think that for a fair amount of money could lend itself to have 108 acres that could be in the public use and strengthen quality of life in Hamilton.”
The commissioners will hold another work session next week to hear about more funding requests.
Butler County requests for American Rescue Plan funds
The Butler County commissioners have $74.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to share, these are some of the proposals entites have submitted so far.
|Requestor
|Amount
|Project description
|Butler Tech *
|$24 million
|New aviation and advanced manufacturing technology training centers
|MetroParks *
|$9.5 million
|County-wide scenic waterway overlook system; fill gaps in the Great Miami River trail corridor and recoup lost rental and license fees
|Butler County villages *
|$11.5 million
|Critical infrastructure repairs for College Corner, Millville, New Miami and Seven Mile
|Middletown *
|$6.6 million
|Help to redevelop the Ohio 4 corridor entrance to the city and support the Oakland Neighborhood revitalization
|Carpenter plan
|$6.5 million
|Low head dam modification
|Carpenter plan
|$6 million
|Sonny Hill Community Center expansion in Middletown
|Cincinnati Bell/BC Rural Electric Cooperative *
|$3.6 million
|Extend high-speed broadband to rural areas of the county
|Carpenter plan
|$3 million
|Hamilton Ponds development in Hamilton
|Carpenter plan
|$3 million
|Emergency mental health crisis stabilization center
|Carpenter plan
|$3 million
|Small business support program
|Carpenter plan
|$2 million
|Talawanda-Oxford Pantry and Social Services
|Carpenter plan
|$2 million
|Lindenwald revitalization in Hamilton
|Butler County Sheriff
|$1.85 million
|Renovate the dispatch center, fix air conditioning systems, upgrade scanner system
|Butler County Recorder
|$1.6 million
|Digitize old records
|Great Miami Valley YMCA
|$1.5 million
|Add a program wing at the East Butler branch
|Carpenter plan
|$1.5 million
|Marsh Park expansion in Fairfield
|Visitors Bureau
|$1.4 million
|Recoup lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic
|Developmental Disabilities
|$1.2 million
|Renovate adult services center in Hamilton that is run by Easterseals to provide transitional employment opportunities
|Carpenter plan
|$1.2 million
|Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton
|Carpenter plan
|$1 million
|West Chester Twp. library expansion
|Carpenter plan
|$500,000
|Primary Health Solutions dental van
|Carpenter plan
|$500,000
|Shared Harvest Food Bank
|Carpenter plan
|$300,000
|Access Counseling Center homeless outreach
|Clerk of Courts
|$100,000-$200,000
|Upgrade jury management system
|Carpenter plan
|$200,000
|Butler County Regional Transit Authority
|Coroner
|TBD
|New county morgue
|Sojourner *
|TBD
|New emergency mental health crisis stabilization center
|Total
|$97 million
* Indicates Commissioner Cindy Carpenter has also proposed these projects but with some different funding levels.
Source: Butler County