Butler County Civil War general helped create nation’s first battlefield memorial park

The regiment spent the early part of the Civil War guarding railroad depots in Tennessee and Kentucky, not seeing much fighting. They later were assigned to Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, and their first major battle was Chickamauga, in northwestern Georgia (some fighting also happened in southeastern Tennessee).

The regiment was to hold the Confederates back so Union forces could escape.

“Over half of the 35th is killed, wounded or captured at Chickamauga,” she said. “They continue on with Sherman’s march to the sea, and eventually get mustered out.”

Ferdinand VanDerveer of Hamilton, who organized the 35th Regiment of the Ohio Volunteer Infantry in the Civil War. He started in the U.S. Army as a colonel and finished as a general. MIKE RUTLEDGE/STAFF

VanDerveer and Boynton were part of a reunion at Chickamauga years later with both Union and Confederate soldiers who had fought there.

“As VanDerveer and Boynton were riding around the Civil War battlefield, they realized that stuff was being built, and changes were happening,” Creighton said. “And they said, ’This is not good, because if we don’t remember the Civil War, history will doom us to repeat ourselves.’”

Most people expect that Gettysburg was the first battlefield, Creighton said, because President Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address there. But: “Lincoln dedicated the cemetery at Gettysburg. He did not dedicate the battlefield.”

VanDerveer died before the camp was dedicated, but Boynton became the first commandant there, said Creighton, who has visited the battlefield and found the monument there dedicated to the 35th regiment.

Michael Cupp, who has organized Hamilton’s Memorial Day parades for three decades, was delighted to hear the society was working to preserve the regiment’s flag, not only for people today, but for future generations, he said.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Cupp said.

Ohio sent more soldiers per capita to the Civil War than any other Union state. Also, many of the blue jackets worn by Union soldiers were manufactured in Columbus. Those are two reasons for the National Hockey League team, the Columbus Blue Jackets.