Butler County changes COVID-19 vaccine clinics as efforts to boost numbers continue

On Sunday, Ohio reported a 21-day low of 2,515 daily cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the third time this month fewer than 3,000 cases has been recorded in a day. Last Monday was the first time the state recorded fewer than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases in at least three weeks.

Ohio is averaging 5,038 cases a day in the last three weeks and 4,174 cases a day in the last week.

The delta variant is continuing to decline in Ohio.

From Sept. 24 through Oct. 9, 54.55% of COVID-19 positive tests that were able to be sequenced were attributed to the delta variant and 45.45% to other variants, according to ODH.

During the previous two-week period the delta variant was detected in 78.39% of the specimens. In August, the delta variant was attributed to as much as 96.8% of the specimens sequenced.

As of Monday, 3,015 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID-19, with 875 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 553 on ventilators.

COVID inpatients in Ohio have been decreasing slightly during the last two weeks. On Oct. 5, COVID-19 patients accounted for 13.3% of hospital beds, 20.49% of ICU beds and 13.74% of ventilators. Monday they accounted for 11.6% of Ohio’s hospital beds,18.84% of ICU beds and 11.62% of ventilators, according to ODH.

In the last day, the state recorded 264 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 254 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.

Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 66.16% of adults and 64.08% of those 12 and older.

More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 61.91% of adults and 59.81% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.

In the last day, 1,968 people received their first dose and 3,307 people finished the vaccine series. More than 5,600 Ohioans received a booster vaccine in the last day.