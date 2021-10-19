Butler County changes COVID-19 vaccine clinics as efforts to boost numbers continue

The Butler County General Health District is continuing to offer weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics that have moved indoors this month in efforts to increase the number of residents vaccinated.
The weekly clinics run by the health district are now held at the Butler County Educational Service Center in Hamilton after moving from the sidewalk location outside of the health district offices. The schedule includes clinics from 9 a.m. to noon today and Wednesday and then next week on Oct. 28 and 29.
Appointments can be set by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, searching for ZIP code 45011 and choosing the Butler County Educational Service Center.
A little more than 53% of Butler County’s population has at least started the vaccination process (about 203,300 people).
Ohio reported 2,810 COVID-19 cases Monday, making it the second day in a row with fewer than 3,000 cases recorded in the state.
On Sunday, Ohio reported a 21-day low of 2,515 daily cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It’s the third time this month fewer than 3,000 cases has been recorded in a day. Last Monday was the first time the state recorded fewer than 3,000 daily coronavirus cases in at least three weeks.
Ohio is averaging 5,038 cases a day in the last three weeks and 4,174 cases a day in the last week.
The delta variant is continuing to decline in Ohio.
From Sept. 24 through Oct. 9, 54.55% of COVID-19 positive tests that were able to be sequenced were attributed to the delta variant and 45.45% to other variants, according to ODH.
During the previous two-week period the delta variant was detected in 78.39% of the specimens. In August, the delta variant was attributed to as much as 96.8% of the specimens sequenced.
As of Monday, 3,015 people hospitalized in Ohio had COVID-19, with 875 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 553 on ventilators.
COVID inpatients in Ohio have been decreasing slightly during the last two weeks. On Oct. 5, COVID-19 patients accounted for 13.3% of hospital beds, 20.49% of ICU beds and 13.74% of ventilators. Monday they accounted for 11.6% of Ohio’s hospital beds,18.84% of ICU beds and 11.62% of ventilators, according to ODH.
In the last day, the state recorded 264 hospitalizations and 25 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 254 hospitalizations a day and 22 ICU admissions a day in the last three weeks.
Nearly 55% of Ohioans have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 66.16% of adults and 64.08% of those 12 and older.
More than 51% of residents completed the vaccine, including 61.91% of adults and 59.81% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.
In the last day, 1,968 people received their first dose and 3,307 people finished the vaccine series. More than 5,600 Ohioans received a booster vaccine in the last day.
