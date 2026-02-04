Butler County bus service seeks feedback on potential Middletown route changes

Potential changes will take into consideration new businesses, traffic patterns and community needs to reflect “today’s Middletown and its future growth.”

“We want this process to be shaped by the people who know the system best — our riders and the Middletown community,” said Shawn Cowan, BCRTA Director of Customer Care and Public Engagement.

A digital survey is available at butlercountyrta.com. It is live now until Feb. 28. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win one of four $25 gift cards of their choice, according to the release. Physical surveys will also be available on BCRTA buses and at the Middletown Transit Station. Two public forums are scheduled:

5-6 p.m., Feb. 16 at the MidPointe Library Community Room at 125 Broad St., Middletown

12:30-1:30 p.m., Feb. 26 via Microsoft Teams (Link available on BCRTA’s website)

Community feedback will shape the final route design to be announced in early summer. New routes are planned to implemented in August, according to the release.