Butler County board hires new superintendent

A search committee consisting of Board President Jacqueline Rioja Velarde, Vice President Elisha Hill and member Dan Hughes conducted the first round of interviews. Applicants who made it to the second round interviewed before the entire seven-person board. The decision was made March 14.

“One of the qualities that Lee Ann Emmons brings to the board is her strong personal and professional commitment and passion for improving the quality of life of the people we serve as well as for supporting their families in this journey for full inclusion,” said Velarde.

Emmons said she is excited to be back in Butler County, where she has spent the majority of her career, noting that BCBDD is often at the forefront of innovation and what’s “coming next in services.”