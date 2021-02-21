Butler County band releases new single, music video in hopes of landing more gigs after coronavirus

Jena said he’s been in contact with numerous venues and talent buyers in hopes of booking more shows after the pandemic restrictions are reduced.

“It has been rough,” he said. “We wanted to get our feet wet before the summer run but that hasn’t happened.”

Jena said the video highlights the personalities of band members, including Adam Steele, 23, a 2015 Middletown High School graduate who plays bass and sings; Jillian Gavigan, a 2019 Fenwick graduate who sings and plays keyboard; Derek Johnson, a 2018 Ross High School graduate who plays drums; and Patrick Oakes, a 2019 Turpin High graduate, who plays guitar and sings.

For one shot, Ridge sat in the trunk of his car, fastened himself with a seatbelt and filmed the band driving 50 mph through Middletown. Jena was instructed by Ridge how close to drive to the other vehicle.

“About one foot away,” Jena said. “That was pretty insane.”

At one point the two cars drove by a Middletown police cruiser.

“That could have ended the operation pretty quickly,” Jena said with a laugh.

In another scene, the band pulls into The Jug, a hamburger drive-in and Middletown landmark. Band members order food partially named after some of their songs, including Morning, Mourning Milkshake, Wide-Eyed Fries, Spicy Wonder Wings, Wonder Burger and Digital Salad.