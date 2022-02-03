Butler County auditor’s race has new contender; Nix decides not to run

Jones was elected as the fiscal officer in 2012 and 2015. He grew up in West Chester.

Nix did not file those petitions by the Feb. 2 deadline and said, “we just have to see what trouble comes down for Roger, it’s all speculation at this point.”

“What I’ve felt from the beginning is let it play out,” Nix said. “If Roger has done wrong he will face the appropriate consequences and I think if the (Republican) Party has to determine who will take his place they will make the right decision.”

Reynolds is seeking re-election and told the Journal-News on Saturday he’ll fight to keep office.

“It’s unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we’re not going to be distracted by petty politics.”

Neither Reynolds or Jones could be reached for comment Wednesday evening.