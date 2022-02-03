Butler County auditor’s race has new contender; Nix decides not to run

After some soul searching and talking to constituents, Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix has decided not to challenge incumbent County Auditor Roger Reynolds.
There is another challenger for the chief financial officer of the county, however.
Nix pulled petitions last week to challenge Reynolds in the auditor’s race but decided not to file after collecting signatures and talking with other officials and constituents. She told the Journal-News previously county officials wanted her to be a “place holder” if Reynolds is criminally charged, and they need her to lead the top financial office in the county.
Reynolds is under a criminal investigation into whether he has done anything wrong in trying to get $1 million in public funds for mandated road improvements so his father’s West Chester Twp. property can be developed into a senior living community.
Nix had pounded the pavement over the weekend seeking signatures for her petition, but says she felt they should just “let it play out” in terms of Reynolds’ future. However, West Chester Twp. Fiscal Officer Bruce Jones is now a contender.
Jones was elected as the fiscal officer in 2012 and 2015. He grew up in West Chester.
Nix did not file those petitions by the Feb. 2 deadline and said, “we just have to see what trouble comes down for Roger, it’s all speculation at this point.”
“What I’ve felt from the beginning is let it play out,” Nix said. “If Roger has done wrong he will face the appropriate consequences and I think if the (Republican) Party has to determine who will take his place they will make the right decision.”
Reynolds is seeking re-election and told the Journal-News on Saturday he’ll fight to keep office.
“It’s unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we’re not going to be distracted by petty politics.”
Neither Reynolds or Jones could be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
