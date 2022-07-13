Butler County auditor charged with another count in corruption investigation

Jones’ office began investigating Reynolds last summer after receiving complaints about his development dealings.

An investigation overview from the sheriff’s office said developers Brian Jimenez and Tim Haid have written notes and a phone call recording in which Reynolds allegedly asked for a $200,000 “cash payment” to serve as a “consultant and use his political influence to get a TIF, tax increment financing, assigned to an area of Hamilton Mason Road in Butler County to assist in the development of properties along the road.”

The Journal-News listened to the 15-minute recorded call, and there is no mention of a $200,000 consulting fee. The discussion was about getting sewer in the area, and Reynolds — who grew up there — helping to the get the neighbors on board with a new development.

They discussed working together to get the entire area redeveloped, and there was a reference to a previous conversation between the two.

“Yeah, figure out somehow, something to work together. You know, I put something, I’ve thrown something out to you, I don’t know, it’s been two or three months ago working with you and trying to help you get everything you need down there as far as support,” Reynolds said on the call.

At the end of the conversation, Reynolds said, “If you want to work together on it, let’s do it. If not, then that’s OK too.”

The sheriff’s office summary said Jimenez and Haid were trying to develop a property on Hamilton Mason Road owned by 88-year-old Gerald Parks — who filed a civil lawsuit against Reynolds in September — for a senior living community that would rival a development on Reynolds’ father’s land across the street.

Part of the “consulting” deal apparently also included the developers paying $500,000 for a two-acre parcel Reynolds owns valued at $21,000 by his office adjacent to Parks’ property. He allegedly told them the property was needed for green space. When the developers refused to deal with him, “Reynolds made clear to a representative of the company that he would use his power to stop the development.”

The AG’s office obtained a third-degree felony indictment for bribery on this issue.

When the Journal-News asked how a person could be charged with bribery when no money changed hands, Yost replied:

“The definition of bribery is more than just, I hand cash to you, but I need to not ethically try this case in the court of public opinion, but in the court of law,” Yost said. “So we will produce all the evidence; this has been a months long investigation about this, there’s a lot more to come out.”

Reynolds’ attorney issued this statement after the indictments first came down:

“Mr. Reynolds has never solicited, accepted, or paid any bribes, and he has never used his position, authority, or influence to improperly benefit himself or anyone else. Mr. Reynolds has served the Butler County community with honor for the past 19 years, without even a hint of impropriety,” the statement reads.

Reynolds has maintained he is the victim of a political witch hunt by the state to punish him for challenging a state-mandated property value hike.