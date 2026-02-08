Butler County 4-H offers youth a variety of opportunities for learning and leadership

Assisting leaders in the initiative, older teen members will speak with students and share their 4-H experiences.

Students will receive information about 4-H, and learn about the many projects, activities and leadership opportunities that are available.

“Butler County subdivides their groups into interest areas. For example, there is a group called Sharp Shooters, and that is a group that are interested in archery and the safe use of guns, and things like that,” Herman said.

There are clubs for homeschoolers and those that show horses. There are 62 different 4-H clubs in Butler County with a total enrollment of 1,236 youth as of last year.

Herman said sometimes there is a misconception that to be in 4-H you have to have animals or live on a farm.

4-H is about youth development through clubs, service, camps, and projects. There are all kinds of ways to participate. Kids will make friends and have fun all while learning lifelong values and skills, she said.

“4-H does a lot for our youth. It definitely offers them leadership roles. It teaches them civic responsibility. Our club has strong focus on service within the community. For example, we volunteer with Art in the Park in Hamilton,” Herman said.

This year, the club is planning to prepare hygiene kits for the Oxford Winter House and donate books to the Little Free Libraries in Oxford.

She has a 16-year-old daughter, Hannah, who first got involved in 4-H when she was 4-years-old. Herman also has an 11-year-old daughter, Caroline, and a 6-year-old son, Ryan, who are also involved in 4-H.

“We have done some amazing field trips, learned new skills, and made awesome friendships. There are many projects disciplines from animal, sewing, cooking, creative arts to natural resources, STEM, public speaking opportunities and more,” Herman said.

Children under the age of eight are “Cloverbuds,” which is considered pre-4-H, but they are still involved. They attend club meetings, participate in social activities and tours as well as attend camps and fairs. The Cloverbud program begins when a child is 5-years-old and enrolled in kindergarten.

“Once they are 8-years-old, and enrolled in third grade, then, they can become a 4-H member,” Herman said. “Your membership eligibility ends when you are 19-years-old.”

There are about 35 active members in the City Slickers 4-H group. The club was started by Lindsey Meyer, and named City Slickers, because it was made up of kids who lived in urban areas, who were focused on projects, social events, tours and camps. Some 4-H groups have 100 kids, and others are made up of three or four families.

“4-H goes every year from January through the time of the Butler County Fair, which is at the end of July,” Herman said. “Most groups meet between two and four times per month. Our group meets twice a month on Sunday evenings. Additionally, we have extra activities and field trips. We also do a lot of community service.”

The annual fee for City Slickers 4-H group is $20. For more information about the City Slickers, contact Erin Herman at admin@chatterboxspeechservices.com.