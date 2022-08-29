Butch Hubble, who ‘gave a lot’ to Hamilton, to be honored again

Combined Shape Caption The late Lester “Butch” Hubble Combined Shape Caption The late Lester “Butch” Hubble

Hubble died on Oct. 19, 2014, at 70 years old.

Born in Hamilton, Hubble left the city when he joined the Navy. He retired from the military in 1988 and then joined the San Diego, Calif. police department. He returned back home after his second retirement in 2002, and shortly immersed himself in the city.

He formed the Hamilton Community Council in 2004, a group that engaged citizens in the Riverview neighborhood, improving the community; and serving on several boards and commissions, such as the Hamilton Community Foundation, Neighborhood Housing, Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), Hospice of Hamilton, and Diversity and Inclusion.

He was honored in 2013 by SELF with the Janet Clemmons Community Service Award.

“Butch ‘Humble’ Hubble is the definition of the Janet Clemmons mission,” said Tina Jones, in 2013 as a member of the Hamilton Community Council, who was one of the people that nominated Hubble for the honor.

Hubble was then honored in 2014 by the Hamilton Vision Commission with a Vision Award.

Hubble also ran for Butler County Commission in 2010, and though he wanted to beat then-GOP candidate Cindy Carpenter, it was about making a difference and engaging with the residents.

“Folks know me and know what I stand for,” told the Journal-News. “I’m having a ball with it. It’s been fun meeting people.”