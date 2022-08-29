Butch Hubble, who ‘gave a lot’ to Hamilton, to be honored again

The impact the late Butch Hubble Jr. made on the city of Hamilton can still be felt today.
For the good that the man who once led the Booker T. Washington Community Center on South Front Street, the City Council agreed to name a section of Hanover Street in his honor.
“Everyone who knew Butch Hubble knows that he gave a lot to this city, and it’s an appropriate way to recognize him, his memory,” said Mayor Pat Moeller. “It’s a good honorary naming.”
The section of Hanover Street, which will be an honorary renaming, is from South Front Street and Central Avenue. This area of the city is in the Riverview neighborhood where Hubble did a lot of his humanitarian work, according to the city and the request by a group of residents.
There will be a new street sign that says Butch Hubble Jr. Street with a U.S. Navy emblem honoring his service in that branch of the military. This honorary renaming will not impact the legal addresses of residents of Hanover Street.
Hubble died on Oct. 19, 2014, at 70 years old.
Born in Hamilton, Hubble left the city when he joined the Navy. He retired from the military in 1988 and then joined the San Diego, Calif. police department. He returned back home after his second retirement in 2002, and shortly immersed himself in the city.
He formed the Hamilton Community Council in 2004, a group that engaged citizens in the Riverview neighborhood, improving the community; and serving on several boards and commissions, such as the Hamilton Community Foundation, Neighborhood Housing, Supports to Encourage Low-Income Families (SELF), Hospice of Hamilton, and Diversity and Inclusion.
He was honored in 2013 by SELF with the Janet Clemmons Community Service Award.
“Butch ‘Humble’ Hubble is the definition of the Janet Clemmons mission,” said Tina Jones, in 2013 as a member of the Hamilton Community Council, who was one of the people that nominated Hubble for the honor.
Hubble was then honored in 2014 by the Hamilton Vision Commission with a Vision Award.
Hubble also ran for Butler County Commission in 2010, and though he wanted to beat then-GOP candidate Cindy Carpenter, it was about making a difference and engaging with the residents.
“Folks know me and know what I stand for,” told the Journal-News. “I’m having a ball with it. It’s been fun meeting people.”
