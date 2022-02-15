Burglars targeting homes of Asian business owners

Asian families appear to be the victims of recent home burglaries, and there’s a specific reason why.
Montgomery law enforcement officials said the families own businesses such as Asian cuisine restaurants, and thieves have been watching for when they are away at work. That time is often at night.
WCPO reports this has also happened in West Chester Twp. in Butler County. Other areas seeing a rise in burglaries of homes owned by Asian families include Blue Ash, Milford and Villa Hills, Ky.
Suspects are taking money, jewelry, watches and other valuables, WCPO reports.
Anyone with information regarding recent burglaries is asked to call Montgomery Detective Lauren Frazier at (513) 985-1608 or their local police department.
In Other News
1
Lakota considers changing mask policies, expanding board’s power over...
2
Miami professor befriends Afghani refugees in Ukraine, worries for...
3
More space needed for larger Butler County trials; construction has...
4
Lane Libraries center has teen space, VR, 3D-printers and more for...
5
‘Zoom bombing’: Racist messages sabotage Mason black student club’s...