Burger Bar, with sand volleyball and pickleball courts, to open in Deerfield Twp.

The area is ideal for its unique dining concept with its “strong community with excellent school districts and families,” the brewery said. The location of the Burger Bar will be along Wilkens Boulevard near Parkway Drive.

“Deerfield Twp. provided a great opportunity to connect with families that would come to Fifty West but maybe we were a little bit too far to come on a regular basis,” said Bobby Slattery, founder of Fifty West. “We kept hearing it over and over, ‘when are you going to build a Fifty West closer to me?’ I think that’s when we recognized what we’ve created was special and gave us the confidence to take this next step.”

Fifty West’s Burger Bar — which opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — is located along Wooster Pike, and the brewery’s newly re-opened Brewpub is located across the street. In 2021, the brewery also expanded northeast to Chillicothe, which is about 50 miles south of Columbus.