Brother of Cincinnati boy allegedly thrown into Ohio River continuing as Middletown student, could be adopted

Nylo and Neko, who have different fathers, are the sons of Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, who is believed to have been killed on or about Dec. 5 in her Cincinnati apartment, according to Cincinnati police. Her body was found about a week later near the Purple People Bridge, and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said she died of stab wounds.

Nylo’s blood was discovered on a blanket recovered with his mother’s body, and his stroller was found in the river.

Desean Brown, 20, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering. Hamilton County prosecutors have announced a death penalty indictment against Brown, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s being held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Cooper said she was “devastated” when she heard what happened to Nylo.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she told the Journal-News Monday morning. ”It’s been tough.”

Then last week, she learned that James Hutchinson, 6, of Middletown, allegedly was killed by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, then dumped into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Ind.

“Opened the wounds again,” Cooper said. “People talk about ‘closure,’ and while I want them to find Nylo’s body, I’m not sure that’s good. I hate to think that boy was thrown in the river.”