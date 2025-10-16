Fairfield’s Discard Day is Saturday: What to bring

From 9 a.m. to noon Fairfield residents — with proof of residency — can go to the Fairfield Aquatic Center, 2605 Augusta Blvd., to drop off items.

“We don’t have the volunteers necessary to take the amount brought in,’’ said Gillian Hart, Fairfield’s sustainability manager.

Last year Public Works employees delivered several hundred cans of paint, a pickup load of medical items and about 15 cubic yards of donated clothing to Matthew 25 Ministries, said Ben Mann, Public Works director.

Goodwill took a full box truck of donated goods and Habitat for Humanity took a partially full truck of donation.

“It has grown in popularity,” Hart said. “Residents appreciate the opportunity to dispose of everything in all one place. It gives them the opportunity to properly dispose of items.”

The city is partnering with Junk King and the Butler County Recycling and Solid Waste District for this year’s collection.

More than 900 cars came through last year to make drop offs, about double the number in each 2022 and 2023, Mann said.

Junk King hauled an estimated 81,000 pounds of recyclables and waste compared to an estimated 34,000 pounds the previous year, Mann said.

“Last year we didn’t check IDs. We left it up to the honor system; it didn’t work out too well,” Mann said.

“It grew a little too much. We reining it in to just Fairfield residents. That’s why we’re checking IDs.”

Hart said staff noticed a lot of bulky items — including furniture — was being dropped off by non-residents, prompting this year’s id check.

Acceptable items: e-waste including TVs, computers, phones; non-working household appliances; expired prescription drugs; yard waste; scrap metal; paper to be shredded; cardboard; bulk trash

Non-acceptable items: clothing, luggage, children’s toys, household hazardous waste, paint, tires, household and auto batteries, tires, fluorescent bulbs, e-cigarettes/vape pens