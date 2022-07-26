BreakingNews
Worker killed in accident at Middletown Works steel mill
Bridgewater Falls Chick-Fil-A reopens after temporary closure

Bridgewater Falls Chick-Fil-A reopened on July 25, some 3-1/2 months after closing for remodeling construction of its restaurant. FACEBOOK/PROVIDED

FAIRFIELD TWP. — After a three-month closure, the Chick-Fil-A at Bridgwater Falls has reopened.

The owners announced the reopening on the store’s Facebook page: “We’re back and ready to serve you! Come see us! We’ve missed you.”

The restaurant had closed in April for a store remodeling. During the construction, many of the team worked at the Fairfield location on South Gilmore Road.

The project opened a month later than the anticipated 2½-month construction timeframe.

