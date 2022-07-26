Bridgewater Falls Chick-Fil-A reopens after temporary closure

FAIRFIELD TWP. — After a three-month closure, the Chick-Fil-A at Bridgwater Falls has reopened.
The owners announced the reopening on the store’s Facebook page: “We’re back and ready to serve you! Come see us! We’ve missed you.”
The restaurant had closed in April for a store remodeling. During the construction, many of the team worked at the Fairfield location on South Gilmore Road.
The project opened a month later than the anticipated 2½-month construction timeframe.
