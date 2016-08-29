Wisconsin mother, 2 children found in East Cleveland

The two Wisconsin children and their mother were found shortly after 8 a.m. today in East Cleveland, according the city of Franklin (Wisc.) Police Department.
The two brothers — Zidan and Kadeen Abdallah — are safe and in protective custody, the press release said. The department said the investigation is ongoing.
According to earlier media reports, the car the boys’ mother was driving was spotted in the Dayton area this morning.
Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said this morning they had received notification that a 2010 silver Honda Insight hatchback with Wisconsin plates 980KCW could be heading to Ohio.
Media reports from Wisconsin said 9-year-old Zidan and 6-year-old Kadeen were last seen with their mother, 32-year-old Nahla Abdallah, in Franklin, Wisc. She does not have custody of the children, according to local reports.