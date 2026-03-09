Bourbon and Chocolate Festival in Hamilton is back this year with more ticket options

Hamilton Rotary Club will host the Bourbon and Chocolate Festival from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 21 at the Butler County Fairgrounds. Ticket options range from $30 to $100.

“This event showcases what Rotary does best—building relationships while giving back,” said Adam Marcum, president, of the Rotary Club of Hamilton. “The Bourbon & Chocolate Festival allows us to fund important service work while creating a memorable experience for our community.”

There are four different ticket types available. One of the ticket options is $30 to experience all 15 of the chocolate tastings. For guests who want to try chocolate and bourbon, there is a $65 ticket, where guests can sample all 15 of the chocolates, plus five bourbon tastings. For bourbon only drinkers, guests can purchase a $60 ticket option for 10 bourbon tastings.

Marcum said there is a new ticket type this year for guests, a Couple Bundle ticket.

“We’ve heard from a few people in the past that they wanted to come as a plus-one, or they wanted to attend, but they don’t drink bourbon, or they don’t like chocolate, so the goal with this was to make it easier for people to justify coming, and to make it a better date option,” he said. “So, they can come and share the samples.”

The Couple Bundle ticket for $100 admits two guests. Ticketholders can enjoy 15 chocolate samplings and 10 bourbon tastings and one specialty cocktail.

Guests must be 21 and older to purchase a bourbon or a combination ticket. To purchase tickets, go to https://givebutter.com/2026_Bourbon_Chocolate.

Proceeds from the event support Rotary’s mission of Service Above Self, benefiting programs such as youth leadership development, educational initiatives and community service projects.

“This is the most important day of the year for us. It’s our biggest fundraiser, and currently, our only fundraiser as a club. So, all of the funds we raise make our scholarship program possible for graduating seniors in Hamilton and the surrounding community, and it also makes our community grant program possible,” Marcum said.

“Our community grants are centered around youth programs, and one hundred percent of the focus is on serving our youth. Without this, we couldn’t do either of those programs,” he said.

More Details

What: Bourbon and Chocolate Festival

When: 6-10 p.m. March 21

Where: Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave. in Hamilton

Cost: $30-$100; purchase online: https://givebutter.com/2026_Bourbon_Chocolate