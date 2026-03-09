Book-themed cart race returns to downtown Middletown

“This event is one of our favorite ways to bring the community together while supporting early childhood literacy,” said Marla Marsh, president of the Kiwanis Club of Middletown. “Teams have so much fun creating their book-themed carts and costumes, and every dollar raised helps local children receive books in the mail each month.”

The Kiwanis Club of Middletown will host its “Book Around Middletown” Cart Challenge at 2 p.m. March 14 to raise funds for the Butler County chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a program that provides free, monthly books to young children from birth to age 5.

Monies support the program through the purchase of postage to send the books out to families.

“We made a commitment to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library about 10 years ago that we would donate $2,000 a year to support it within Butler County,” Marsh said. “We are trying to help in any way we can to get books in the hands of young children as early as possible, and as consistently as possible.”

Teams of four participants dressed in book-themed costumes will decorate grocery carts based on children’s books and travel throughout downtown to compete challenges at participating businesses.

Teams will gather at the Middletown Area Family YMCA parking lot to decorate carts, provided by Meijer Middletown. Costumes will be judged from 1:45-2 p.m., before the start of the race.

During the race, teams will travel to stations hosted by downtown businesses including White Dog Distilling Co., BMW Motorcycles of Greater Cincinnati, Gravel Road Brewing Company, Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, Merkle’s Tavern, New Ales Brewing, Swire Inn and West Central Wine.

Teams will have two hours to complete as many stations as possible before returning to the YMCA for judging and prizes. Typically, 15-20 teams participate.

“Receiving a book every month helps children build a lifelong love of reading,” Marsh said. “It’s exciting to know that this event directly helps put books into the hands of children across our community.”

Registration is $100 per team of four, and participants must be 18 or older. Registration is open through March 13 athttps://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Middletown/BookAroundMiddletownRace

ANNIVERSARY YEAR

The Kiwanis Club of Middletown is celebrating its 100th anniversary. The club will celebrate this milestone throughout the year at various events, including a culminating event on Oct. 30 at The Event Center of Middletown.

The club was chartered on July 20, 1926. Two other Kiwanis clubs - Oxford and Harrison - will also turn 100 this year.

“Celebrating 100 years gives us a chance to reflect on the difference volunteers can make,” said Marla Marsh. “Events like Book Around Middletown highlight how service, fun and community partnerships can come together to support the next generation.”