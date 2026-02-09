Bomb threats, suspicious packages in Springfield prompt evacuations

Duffel bags were also found in the city in two different locations, DeWine said.

Several streets were closed downtown. These include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street and Limestone Street.

Springfield City School District students were being dismissed early.

“This is a despicable act,” DeWine said. “It’s caused kids to miss a whole day of school today for the city.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation, DeWine said, as well as the governor’s public safety office and the Dayton bomb squad.

“They are on the scene and we don’t have any results yet that I’m aware of in regard to those bomb exams or those examinations of those duffel bags,” DeWine said.

A member of the bomb squad in a suit was seen going in and out of the public safety building, as well as a robot that has x-ray capabilities.

Dayton International Air Force Bomb Squad was at the scene, as was a K-9 unit.

DeWine referenced a slew of bomb threats several Springfield government offices, schools, businesses and people received in late 2024 after Springfield was thrust into the national spotlight when baseless rumors that Haitians were eating pets went viral. Most of those threats came from overseas, DeWine said, and Monday’s threats are different with someone being involved locally to place duffel bags.

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people from Haiti live in the Springfield area, and many are Temporary Protected Status holders. TPS was previously set to end after Feb. 3, but a judge paused that while a lawsuit challenging the move goes through the courts; the ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds.

The Trump administration on Friday filed an appeal in the case and a federal district judge ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to state whether it’s planning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge in Springfield and elsewhere if the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians goes forward.

