Bomb threat reported at Planet Fitness in Middletown

Middletown police responded today to a reported bomb threat at Planet Fitness at 3461 Towne Blvd.

The gym was evacuated around 3:30 p.m., according to Middletown police, and people were advised to stay away from the area.

No other details have been released.

