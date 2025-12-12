Bomb threat reported at Planet Fitness in Middletown

Middletown police responded today to a reported bomb threat at Planet Fitness at 3461 Towne Blvd.
The gym was evacuated around 3:30 p.m., according to Middletown police, and people were advised to stay away from the area.
No other details have been released.
