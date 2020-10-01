Boil advisory issued in Franklin following water main break

A boil advisory has been issued in Franklin in the Sycamore Glenn and Rolling Meadows areas following a severe water main break.
Residents should boil all water for two minutes and let it cool before using it. Pre-boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing vegetables, food preparations, washing dishes, making formula for infants and making ice, according to a release shared by Franklin police.
See the attached Boil Water Advisory for the Sycamore Glenn and Rolling Meadows subdivisions, Scholl Rd and Mad River Rd only in the City of Franklin. We apologize for any confusion.Posted by Franklin Ohio Police Department on Thursday, October 1, 2020
The city will send a water sample to be tested by a certified lab to make sure the water is safe to drink. The process takes about 30 hours from the time the sample is taken. The city will notify residents when the water is safe to drink using a door hanger.
The boil advisory is expected to be removed by noon on Saturday.
A break was reported in the Industrial Drive, Franklin Landing, Rolling Meadows and Ascot Glen areas, according to a Facebook post by Franklin police. The city said that the break had been repaired in the release announcing the boil advisory.