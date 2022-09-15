Blood drive to be held at Fairfield’s Sacred Heart later this month

But to enter the drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Nov. 26 college gridiron matchup in Columbus, people must sign up to donate to the Dayton-based blood center. Butler County residents will have an opportunity to enter the drawing at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The church and Catholic school are at 400 Nilles Road in Fairfield.

September is dedicated to raising awareness of the need for blood donations to help treat children with cancer, and the need for a more ethnically diverse blood supply to provide more compatible transfusions for sickle cell patients.