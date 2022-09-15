Blood drive to be held at Fairfield’s Sacred Heart later this month

The Community Blood Center will give away tickets to the Ohio State-Michigan game to support Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
But to enter the drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Nov. 26 college gridiron matchup in Columbus, people must sign up to donate to the Dayton-based blood center. Butler County residents will have an opportunity to enter the drawing at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church community blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. The church and Catholic school are at 400 Nilles Road in Fairfield.
September is dedicated to raising awareness of the need for blood donations to help treat children with cancer, and the need for a more ethnically diverse blood supply to provide more compatible transfusions for sickle cell patients.
Also, everyone who registers to donate with the Community Blood Center through Oct. 1 will receive the “I Give for the Kids” September Childhood Cancer Awareness socks.
To make an appointment online, visit www.DonorTime.com, or prospective donors can call 937-461-3220 or download the Donor Time app. Those who download the app can save time by completing the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive either on the app or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.
To donate, donors must provide a photo ID that includes their full name and must be 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. Past CBC donors are asked to bring the donor ID card.
