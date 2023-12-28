BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall announces closure

“We’re so grateful to our Tri-County community for years of endless support,” reads the restaurant’s website.

The space will close for good Sunday, Dec. 31.

Business representatives did not say whether it plans to open a new location in the same area — BJ’s other nearby are in Rookwood, Beavercreek, Miamisburg and Florence, Ky.

The Tri-County Mall itself has been in limbo for the past few years. Springdale City Council voted in 2021 to redevelop the site of the mall, but those specific plans have changed over the years since.

A new site plan submitted to the city of Springdale in December showed the former Macy’s and Dillard’s department stores will be partially demolished and remodeled to make room for apartments, while a previously-planned 200-unit apartment tower was scrapped.

The most recent site plan shows a dog park, hiking and bike trails and two performance venues remain part of the project, while pickleball courts have been added.

New renderings, submitted with the site plan, show sections of the mall property will be divided into clusters of apartment buildings. New townhomes will be built to hide the site’s parking garages from pedestrian views.