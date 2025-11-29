Bigger ‘Jingle Mingle’ holiday networking event coming to Liberty Center

According to officials with the event’s sponsor, the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance, THE Jingle Mingle “is far from your typical networking event” for those 21 years and older.

“This festive gathering brings together Chamber members and nonmembers in a spirited holiday atmosphere, complete with music from DJ ETrayn and a cash bar. Even better — the event is free and open to the public,” the chamber said about the Wednesday event at the Liberty Center’s Foundry in Liberty Twp.

Started in 2014 and paused for a couple of years during the COVID pandemic, the event has seen a growing number of venders and moved from Liberty Center’s AC Hotel to Liberty Center’s more spacious “Living Room” area two blocks away in the Foundry Mall.

The event has added more than a dozen new vendors, and food lovers can enjoy tastings from participating restaurants, adding a memorable culinary component to the celebration, which runs from 4-7 p.m.

Credit: Cara Jonas Photography Credit: Cara Jonas Photography

Chamber officials said more than 75 vendors will be on site “offering products, gift cards, giveaways, and opportunities to learn about their businesses. Food lovers can enjoy tastings from participating restaurants, adding a memorable culinary component to the celebration.”

“THE Jingle Mingle has become one of Ohio’s standout after-hours events, celebrated statewide for its vibrant energy and festive atmosphere,” said Joe Hinson, president and CEO of the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance.

“It blends the excitement of a big-city holiday gathering with the welcoming charm of our community, showcasing more than 75 exhibitors and attracting over 1,000 attendees each year.”

And the Mingle event continues at the nearby S.O.B Steakhouse, adjacent to The Foundry, with an afterparty by the chamber in the restaurant’s Harley section, said officials.

For more information about the event, please contact Julie Abrams of Front Porch Creative, LLC at Jinglemingle126@gmail.com.