Best of Butler County: Who has the Best Breakfast? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Breakfast.
Which of the seven finalists do you want to win?
• Best of Butler County: Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, March 14, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:
• First Watch
• Hyde’s Restaurant
• Lindenwald Station
• Lisa’s Kitchen
• Millville Restaurant
• Tano Bistro
• The Cracked Pot Coffee and Crepes
