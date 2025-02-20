Best of Butler County: All bar and drinking category finalists

We have a sneak peek at the finalists for our drinking categories in the Best of Butler County contest.
Voting starts Monday, and you can vote once per day per category through Friday, March 14. Click here for how to get involved in the contest.
Here are your finalists in drinking-related subcategories, listed in alphabetical order.
Best Bar/Lounge
• Coach House Tavern
• Gina’s Italian Kitchen & Tavern
• Immortal Vibes
• Shooters Sports Grill
• The 513
• The Drink Tavern
Best Bartender
• Bobbie Hallmark, Immortal Vibes
• Brandi Bowman, Coach House
• Emily Miller, Shooters of Hamilton
• Jessica Johnson, The Drink Tavern
• Logan Adams, Pinball Garage
• Madison Lawson, The Lucky Well
• Matt Acus, Shooters Sports Grill of Hamilton
Best Brewery/Distillery
• FigLeaf Brewing Company
• Fretboard Brewing & Public House
• Grainworks Brewing Company
• Municipal Brew Works
• Name Brandt Distilling
• N.E.W. Ales Brewing
• Swine City Brewing
• Third Eye Brewing Company
Best Sports Bar
• Berd’s Grill & Bar
• Neighbors Sports Grille
• Shooters Sports Grill
• The 513
• The Clubhouse Sports Grille
• The Drink Tavern
Best Place to Play Trivia
• Hamilton’s Urban Backyard
• Municipal Brew Works
• N.E.W. Ales Brewing
• Pinball Garage
• The 513
• The Casual Pint of Hamilton
• Third Eye Brewing Company
Best Wine Bar
• Ciao Vino Wine Bar
• Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant
• Cru Gastro Lounge
• Hanover Winery
• West Central Wine
• Wise Owl Wine Bar
Best Liquor Store
• Beckett Wine & State Liquor Agency
• Jungle Jim’s International Market
• Liberty Wine & Liquor
• Liquor Quick
• Middletown Fine Wine & Spirits
• Noonan’s Party Supply
• Oxford Spirits