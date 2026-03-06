Best of Butler County 2026: The 10 closest races so far

With one week left for voting in the Best of Butler County 2026 contest, these are the closest race categories.
- Best Barber
- Best Attorney
- Best Annual Festival
- Best Bakery
- Best Attraction
- Best Community Supporter
- Best Brewery
- Best Chicken Sandwich
- Best Donut Shop
- Best Family Restaurant
Keep voting and let us know who deserves the spotlight.
