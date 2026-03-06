Best of Butler County 2026: The 10 closest races so far

CONTEST
By Journal-News
Updated 2 minutes ago
With one week left for voting in the Best of Butler County 2026 contest, these are the closest race categories.

  • Best Barber
  • Best Attorney
  • Best Annual Festival
  • Best Bakery
  • Best Attraction
  • Best Community Supporter
  • Best Brewery
  • Best Chicken Sandwich
  • Best Donut Shop
  • Best Family Restaurant

Keep voting and let us know who deserves the spotlight.

