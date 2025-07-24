Because of you, MHARS Board is able to make our county healthier and stronger

Fortunately, the residents of Butler County fund our own mental health and addiction agency, the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board also known as the MHARS Board (pronounced “Mars,” like the planet). While the Board will likely be unable to make up for any major cuts to Medicaid, we provide funding that supports behavioral health care for over 43,000 residents annually — over 10% of the county’s population.

The MHARS Board serve as the county’s behavioral health hub, addressing the mental health and substance use needs of our family members, friends and neighbors. Butler County local tax levies provide 64% of the MHARS Board’s annual budget of $18 million through mental health levies. The rest comes from federal grants (23%) and state grants (13%). Neither staff nor board members provide direct clinical services. Instead, we contract with more than 14 community providers to deliver a broad spectrum of behavioral health services.

We spend very little on overhead and use approximately 90% of all funds to directly support services used by residents every day such as the crisis hotline, peer support programs through NAMI Butler County, the Butler County Suicide Prevention Coalition, and new recovery housing at Freya’s Healing House in Middletown. In all, the MHARS Board supports behavioral health care for over 43,000 residents annually — over 10% of the county’s population.

The Board employs 13 full-time staff members, including 7 licensed professionals trained in mental health and substance use disorders. As the executive director, I report to an 18-member governing board that oversees our major decisions including budget management, contract approvals, staffing, and policy development.

As stewards of public funds, we rigorously audit our providers to ensure that resources are used efficiently and ethically. We are also committed to directing our funds to the people in Butler County who need it most and have funded over 60 specialized programs that reach everyone from preschoolers to older adults.

We select the programs we fund based on research, demonstrated outcomes, and fidelity to best practice models. For example, the Board’s focus on harm reduction to tackle the opioid crisis has helped slash overdose deaths. Our support of the Local Outreach Suicide Survivors/Drug Overdose Survivor Support (LOSS/DOSS) Team is based on research that shows that people who lose loved ones in these tragic ways are at higher risk themselves. We also support UPLIFT, an evidence-based treatment for depression among seniors that was developed at the University of Washington.

Medicaid is Ohio’s largest health care provider and it covers nearly one-quarter of Butler County’s residents. Any cuts and the state and federal level could reduce care for many people. But I am grateful that the residents of Butler County value mental health and addiction treatment and voted to fund the MHARS Board last fall. Because of you, we will be able to provide thousands of people with the critical services that make our county healthier and stronger.

While no direct treatment is offered at the Board’s office, staff are available to assist with referrals to services. The office, located at 5963 Boymel Drive in Fairfield, Ohio, is open weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Community members may call 513-860-9240 for information or consultation.

For crisis services and after hour assistance, the BCMHARSB funds a 24/7/365 Crisis Hotline, Mobile Crisis Team, and Heroin Hopeline. These services can be accessed by calling 844-4CRISIS, offering immediate information and referral support at any time.

Dr. Scott Rasmus is the Executive Director of the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.