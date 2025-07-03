VOICES: Celebrating 70 years of connection, conservation, and community at MetroParks of Butler County

Over the past seven decades, MetroParks has protected some of the most beautiful, diverse, and ecologically important landscapes in Butler County. Parks like Meadow Ridge, Timberman Ridge, and Salamander Run MetroParks offer sanctuary for native wildlife and provide peaceful outdoor escapes for thousands of visitors each year. We’ve restored prairies, protected woodlands and waterways, and created habitats for birds, pollinators, and countless other species. These places aren’t just scenic, they’re essential to the environmental health and biodiversity of our region.

Just as importantly, our parks serve people.

MetroParks is part of the everyday fabric of life in Butler County, connecting residents to nature, history, and each other. With parks located in all corners of the county, we safeguard the places that matter to us all—natural areas, historic sites, and cultural landmarks that tell our shared story. We strive to inspire a deep appreciation for the outdoors while ensuring these spaces are accessible for recreation, mental wellness, and social connection.

We’ve worked hard to ensure everyone feels welcome in our parks. From paved multi-use trails to adaptive recreation programs, we believe that everyone—regardless of age, ability, or background—deserves to experience the outdoors and benefit from local recreational opportunities. That belief continues to guide our work every day through inclusive programming, thoughtful design, and collaborative partnerships.

As we look to the next 70 years, we know that both challenges and opportunities lie ahead. As our communities grow, so does the need to protect green space, educate future generations about nature, and provide opportunities for recreation and connectivity. We must be bold in advancing sustainability, resilience, and equity in everything we do.

Access remains a top priority. That means reaching underserved communities, expanding trail networks across the county, and deepening partnerships with schools, healthcare providers, and local governments to meet the evolving needs of our residents. Parks can—and should—play a leading role in public health, youth development, and community connection.

Innovation will be key. Whether it’s using technology to enhance the visitor experience and operate more efficiently, restoring ecosystems through sustainable practices, or creating new opportunities for learning and play, we are committed to leading with both purpose and creativity.

MetroParks of Butler County was built with the future in mind. Today, we are the stewards of that vision—and the architects of what comes next. With continued community support and shared commitment, we can ensure the next 70 years are just as impactful, inclusive, and inspiring as the first.

Thank you for being part of our story. Here’s to the future we’ll create together.

Jackie O’Connell is the Executive Director of MetroParks of Butler County and has been serving the park district since 2021.