VOICES: During difficult times, find relief with a solutions-focused approach

Today, we live in a fractured and polarized society where tensions run very high. We are all under immense pressure. You might be struggling as a parent, as an employee, or as a friend. I can feel those pressures, too. But as I write this column, I find it is very liberating for me to focus on solutions when today, negativity can weigh us down and limit possibilities. When we open our mind to the possibility that solutions exist, we immediately shift our perspective.

I remember a lightbulb going off when I first read about positive psychology and solution focused approaches as a college student. Back then, as it does today, it seemed so refreshing to make this change in perspective from the “negative to positive”, not only for me, but for others, too. Just think of not only talking about when a problem occurs or how frequent it is or when and with whom it does, but now changing the focus to discuss when the problem doesn’t exist, how frequently it does not, and when and with whom it does not occur?

Sometimes, a problem becomes so ingrained with individuals, couples and families, they cannot even consider when it does not exist because in their eyes it occurs all the time. It never changes or even gets worse; it is always there. It can lead to people being or feeling stuck.

For example, let’s consider a person with significant stress in his or her life and how they may find relief when focusing on the times they are stress free or when stress is minimized. A solutions-focused approach would promote more participation in actions and experiences that reduce stress. This could be more yoga, time management, socialization time and breathing exercises. Once they’ve identified an activity that makes even the slightest positive difference in their life, they continue to build on it over time. It’s important that these goals are uniquely and mutually created for each person’s personal safety and comfort zones, and at a pace that works for them and that does not present a personal risk to them in any way. The follow-up process would be a personally tailored step-by-step approach to resolve or diminish the original problem. The end result is often a new sense of self-satisfaction by successfully overcoming a challenge. Solutions-focused approaches may not be indicated or appropriate for all problems - but in many cases – they can be very useful approaches to help us change our perspective and resolve them.

To learn more about solution-focused approaches and if it is appropriate for your situation, reach out to a mental health professional or have a conversation with your doctor. Additionally, the Butler County Hotline (1-844-4CRISIS) provides information and referral services, 24-7-365, that can help people locate counseling resources that provide a solutions-focused approach if needed.

Dr. Scott Rasmus is the Executive Director of the Butler County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery Services Board.