Ballet brings ‘Who Wants to be a Dancer?’ to Hamilton

He said this will be a hands-on, how-to performance that will engage and inspire audience members.

The events is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Tickets are $9 for Fitton Center members and $11 for non-members. Before the start of the production, there will be a complimentary reception by Two Women in a Kitchen with kid-friendly appetizers and beverages that will be served in the Carruthers Signature Ballroom at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, go to fittoncenter.org.

Fitton Family Fridays Series is designed to engage young people in the arts. Programs are geared toward preschool through middle school audiences, along with their parents, grandparents, and multi-generations of family members.

“I love having the kids and their families. It’s that shared experience of something absolutely brand new. This might be somebody’s first trip to the theater, and that could be a six-year-old, or it could be grandma,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The Dayton Ballet is a local arts institution, and this is also an opportunity to introduce the group to new audiences.

“We want to make sure that the love of the arts starts early,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We want to instill that love of art, so they can come back for many years to come.”

As part of the Fitton Family Fridays series this season, the entire family can enjoy performances by local children’s theater companies, puppet shows, music and dance as well as interactive events.

Kids also have a chance to go behind-the-scenes and interact with the dancers, actors, performers and musicians. They’ll learn more about what it’s like to rehearse for a play or a musical, and how to prepare for a dance performance. And there is a Q & A session after the show, so kids can ask questions, and find out what it takes to become a dancer.