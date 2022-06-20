journal-news logo
Badin High School announces 2 new assistant principals, first female dean of students

Badin High School Principal Patrick Keating has announced new assistant principals at the Catholic high school on New London Road in Hamilton. He is flanked the left by Patty Gibbons, assistant principal/dean of students; and Sara Ransom, assistant principal/dean of academics. Badin will open its 57th school year on Wednesday, Aug. 17, with a student population of some 640 students from nearly 50 junior high schools and 30 zip codes. (Contributed Photo\Journal-News)

Butler County’s only Catholic high school has two new assistant principals and its first female dean of students.

Officials from Badin High School in Hamilton announced Monday the appointment of two assistant principals for the 600-plus student school, which draws enrollment from throughout Butler County and beyond.

Patty Gibbons has been named assistant principal/dean of students and Sara Ransom will become the assistant principal/dean of academics, recently promoted Badin Principal Patrick Keating announced in a statement.

“Patty Gibbons and Sara Ransom are going to be outstanding additions to the Badin administration,” Keating said, pointing out that Gibbons will be the first female dean of students in the history of Badin High School, which opens its 57th school year on Aug. 17.

“Patty brings an immense amount of experience to the table, and Sara has been preparing to become our academic dean since she began her graduate work two years ago,” said Keating.

Gibbons, a 1994 Hamilton High School graduate, served as an assistant principal in the Hamilton City School District for 19 years. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Cincinnati.

Ransom, a Chicago native, also has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from UC after doing her undergraduate work at the University of Dayton. She has been on Badin’s staff for three years in the Academic Support Program.

“I’m truly excited to be a part of the Badin community myself,” said Gibbons, whose daughter Ellie just graduated and will attend Ohio State University. Her son, Patrick, will be a junior. “It’s been a truly wonderful experience for my children and that has made me want to be a part of it.”

“I’m excited for the challenge,” Ransom said. “I have the same sense of community feeling at Badin that I had at the University of Dayton. We have fantastic teachers who are lifelong learners themselves. They are great to work with.”

In May, Keating was named principal after directing the academic program for the last three years. Brian Pendergest, who has been principal for the previous 12 years, moved into the post of president of the school in the new president/principal arrangement.

Badin’s enrollment has gone from 448 students in the 2010-11 school year to 623 students at the start of this school year and continues to rise.

Pendergest, the 12-year veteran principal of Badin High School, will become the school’s first president in the coming school year.

