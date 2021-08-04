journal-news logo
X

Back to school: When Butler County schools and districts start this year

Credit: Journal News

Credit: Journal News

News | 1 hour ago
By Michael D. Clark, Staff Writer

The first Butler County students returning to classrooms will happen in less than a week.

Butler Tech has the first starting date in the county of next Tuesday. Other schools and districts will return through Aug. 24.

Here’s a look at when schools will be starting:

First day for schools

Badin: Thursday, Aug. 19.

Butler Tech: Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Edgewood: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Fairfield: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Fenwick: Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Hamilton: Monday, Aug. 16: PK-12 students with last names beginning with A-K. Wednesday, Aug. 18: PK-12 students with last names beginning with L-Z.

Lakota: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 1-2. Thursday, Aug. 19: Kindergarten phase-in days begin.

Madison: Tuesday, Aug. 17: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with A-M. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with N-Z. Monday, Aug. 23: Pre-K and grades 1-5 students; Kindergarten students with last names beginning with A-L. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Kindergarten students with last names beginning with M-Z.

Middletown: Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Monroe: Thursday, Aug. 19.

New Miami: N/A

Ross: Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Talawanda: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 2-12. Monday, Aug. 23: First day for students in grades K-1.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top