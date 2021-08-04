Back to school: When Butler County schools and districts start this year

The first Butler County students returning to classrooms will happen in less than a week.
Butler Tech has the first starting date in the county of next Tuesday. Other schools and districts will return through Aug. 24.
Here’s a look at when schools will be starting:
First day for schools
Badin: Thursday, Aug. 19.
Butler Tech: Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Edgewood: Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Fairfield: Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Fenwick: Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Hamilton: Monday, Aug. 16: PK-12 students with last names beginning with A-K. Wednesday, Aug. 18: PK-12 students with last names beginning with L-Z.
Lakota: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 1-2. Thursday, Aug. 19: Kindergarten phase-in days begin.
Madison: Tuesday, Aug. 17: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with A-M. Wednesday, Aug. 18: Middle and high school students with last names beginning with N-Z. Monday, Aug. 23: Pre-K and grades 1-5 students; Kindergarten students with last names beginning with A-L. Tuesday, Aug. 24: Kindergarten students with last names beginning with M-Z.
Middletown: Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Monroe: Thursday, Aug. 19.
New Miami: N/A
Ross: Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Talawanda: Wednesday, Aug. 18: Students in grades 2-12. Monday, Aug. 23: First day for students in grades K-1.