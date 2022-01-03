Baby may be first of new year in Butler County

Jenna Winston Smith was born at 6:29 a.m. Jan. 1 at Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, apparently the first-born child in Butler County, according to checks with area hospitals.
Weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, she is the third child of mother Phany Tith of Liberty Twp., who has two teen daughters, and dad Raydon Smith of Mount Healthy, who became a first-time father.
Smith, 34, said he was simply looking forward to her arrival, and didn’t care whether that happened in 2021 or 2022. But the birth prompted him to make a permanent resolution in the new year: “A lot of my choices in life have to change,” he said. “I have to focus on her, to try to be the best father I can be.”
“This is my first,” he said, mentioning he’s enjoying feeding her bottles and changing diapers. “So it’s all wonderful.”
“She’s teaching me,” he said. “I feel like she’s teaching me to be a father.”
Smith and Tith haven’t had a chance to officially celebrate, but they enjoyed a happy time with the doctors and nurses at the hospital, Smith said.
“I’m happy about this experience,” he said. “Oh, my God. It’s just beautiful being a father.”
He already sees a reflection of himself in some of the things Jenna does, “like how she sleeps, and some of the stuff that she does.”
He also sees reflections of Jenna’s mother, who was doing well, although she said she was hoarse from a cold and was having difficulty speaking.
What does she think about having the first child born in the county?
“It’s good,” Tith said. “Good luck kid.”
“I’m happy,” said the mother of two other daughters, 17 and 13, who think “she’s really cute.”
