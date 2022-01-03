Baby may be first of new year in Butler County

Smith and Tith haven’t had a chance to officially celebrate, but they enjoyed a happy time with the doctors and nurses at the hospital, Smith said.

“I’m happy about this experience,” he said. “Oh, my God. It’s just beautiful being a father.”

He already sees a reflection of himself in some of the things Jenna does, “like how she sleeps, and some of the stuff that she does.”

He also sees reflections of Jenna’s mother, who was doing well, although she said she was hoarse from a cold and was having difficulty speaking.

What does she think about having the first child born in the county?

“It’s good,” Tith said. “Good luck kid.”

“I’m happy,” said the mother of two other daughters, 17 and 13, who think “she’s really cute.”