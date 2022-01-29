‘B’ Street in Hamilton, closed for Spooky Nook construction, to reopen in April or May

Reopening of B Street in April or May appears to be an indication that work on the sports complex — the portion of the complex located west of B Street — is nearing its end, because city Director of Engineering Rich Engle said the city is waiting to reopen the street until Spooky Nook construction is finished.

“That’s got to be coordinated with the contractor that’s doing the Spooky Nook,” Engle said. “We are done with our project (of building new sidewalks, placing utilities underground and installing decorative lights along B Street), but we kept B Street closed because of all the construction activity.”

“A lot of motorists use B Street, and I didn’t want to have those potential conflicts, and potential crashes, obviously,” Engle said.

Butler County’s commissioners recently forwarded $2.5 million for street improvements surrounding the Spooky Nook project.