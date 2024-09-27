Automation 9 years in the making complete for downtown Hamilton parking garage

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter dubbed the structure as “Stone Age” and pushed for automation during a budget hearing in the fall of 2015. But it took until Aug. 26 for it to happen.

The pandemic, cost and supply issues changed the timeline, according to county officials.

In 2020 it became “abundantly clear” automation of public operations was a wise investment to protect health and safety of county employees and visitors, said Judi Boyko, county administrator. The push began again to get it done.

“There is no clandestine reason for the delay. It simply was integrating multiple technology solutions and platforms to speak to and integrate with two or three others,” said Boyko.

The final cost for installation by Amano McGann was approximately $275,000 for the automation system, cabling upgrades, signage and pay stations that are located on the second and first floors of the government service building.

“Isn’t it wonderful,” said Carpenter on Wednesday. “We feel a lot more people will park in the parking garage because it is easier. And we are not paying for staffing the parking garage and even the battle to interview and hire because it is hard to get someone who wants to work in the parking garage.”

The garage, built in 2000 at the end of construction of the Government Services Center, is connected by a breezeway. A pay station is located just inside the door to the breeze way on the second floor. It takes credit card only.

A second pay station is located on the first floor that takes cash and credit cards.

The entrance to the garage is the same with drivers asked to take a parking ticket, but they are now told to take the card with them and pay at one of the pay stations, which stamps the card as paid (essentially a receipt) to be inserted at the exit station to leave the garage.

Maximum cost per day has increased from $6.50 to $8. The first 30 minutes are free and a $1 an hour after the first free half hour.

Payments can be made with a credit card only using the parking ticket at the point of exit.

An attendant is at the exit temporarily to remind people that payment is required before exiting and directing drivers to pay stations if they only have cash. The old pay booth has been removed.

There are also monthly rates for a reserved spot, jurors and law enforcement and fire officials from county jurisdictions and some others park for free. More information about monthly payment is available on county’s website.

In the future, the automation seen as a revenue maker for the county.

“That is what we hope to do. There was a challenging time when it was completely unmanned for multiple reasons and revenue was contained because of that, so the hope now is it will continue to pay for its operations on a more consistent basis,” Boyko said.