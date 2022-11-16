AurGroup hosts drive to help restock Fairfield Food Pantry shelves

AurGroup has announced it is conducting a food drive to help restock shelves at the Fairfield Food Pantry.
Those wishing to help may drop off nonperishable food donations to AurGroup Financial Credit Union locations through Nov. 21.
Fairfield Food Pantry provides balanced emergency food supplies to those in need. It has served the area since 1997.
Anyone needing the food pantry’s assistance may visit from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 78 Donald Drive. It may be reached by phone at (513) 829-9047.
