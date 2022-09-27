Atrium Medical Center looking to fill 200 open positions

BreakingNews
Butler County's most veteran school superintendent leaving district
Job fair, interviews set for Oct. 4 at Warren County hospital.

Atrium Medical Center is recruiting for nearly 200 open positions and will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4.

Atrium, Warren County’s only full-service hospital and Level III Trauma Center, is hiring for the following positions:

  • Health Unit Coordinators
  • Laundry Attendants
  • Logistics Supply Technicians
  • Medical Assistants
  • Medical Center Representatives
  • Medical Imaging Positions (CT Tech, Rad Tech, X-ray Tech)
  • Nurses (RNs and LPNs)
  • Patient Access Specialists
  • Patient Care Technicians
  • Patient Transport
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Safety Companions
  • Security Specialists
  • Sterile Processing

Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume and should enter the hospital main entrance at One Medical Center Drive.

For more information, visit PremierHealth.com/JobFair

