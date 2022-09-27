Atrium Medical Center looking to fill 200 open positions

Atrium Medical Center is recruiting for nearly 200 open positions and will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4.
Atrium, Warren County’s only full-service hospital and Level III Trauma Center, is hiring for the following positions:
- Health Unit Coordinators
- Laundry Attendants
- Logistics Supply Technicians
- Medical Assistants
- Medical Center Representatives
- Medical Imaging Positions (CT Tech, Rad Tech, X-ray Tech)
- Nurses (RNs and LPNs)
- Patient Access Specialists
- Patient Care Technicians
- Patient Transport
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Safety Companions
- Security Specialists
- Sterile Processing
Attendees should bring multiple copies of their resume and should enter the hospital main entrance at One Medical Center Drive.
For more information, visit PremierHealth.com/JobFair
