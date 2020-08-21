At least 6 dead in 5 crashes reported across the Miami Valley

A woman and 7-month old child died in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Preble County Thursday evening.

Tonya Beachy, 25, and Ellie Beachy, 7 months old, were killed after a semi truck crashed into the back of their Chevrolet Silverado, pushing pickup truck into a semi truck in front of them, Ohio State High Patrol troopers reported. The impact then pushed the second semi into a Chevrolet Suburban.

A fifth deadly crash was reported early Friday in Xenia.

The Greene County Coroner’s office was called to respond to U.S. 35 near Bellbrook around 4 a.m. after one person was killed in a crash. Further details were not available at this time.