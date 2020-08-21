At least 6 dead in 5 crashes reported across the Miami Valley

At least six people were killed in several crashes throughout the Miami Valley in the last 24 hours.
There were five deadly crashes reported in Greene, Clark and Preble counties as of Friday morning.
The first crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Zink Road in Fairborn after a motorcyclist crashed near Eagle Highlands Drive.
The victim has not been identified at this time. Fairborn police are containing to investigate the incident.
A child was killed in a two-vehicle crash at North Yellow Springs and West Columbia streets in Springfield around 6 p.m. Half an hour later, another deadly crash was reported in the city. A man riding a motorcycle crashed at East John Street and Sunset Avenue. He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to police.
A woman and 7-month old child died in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Preble County Thursday evening.
Tonya Beachy, 25, and Ellie Beachy, 7 months old, were killed after a semi truck crashed into the back of their Chevrolet Silverado, pushing pickup truck into a semi truck in front of them, Ohio State High Patrol troopers reported. The impact then pushed the second semi into a Chevrolet Suburban.
A fifth deadly crash was reported early Friday in Xenia.
The Greene County Coroner’s office was called to respond to U.S. 35 near Bellbrook around 4 a.m. after one person was killed in a crash. Further details were not available at this time.