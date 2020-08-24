As storms near U.S., Wright-Patterson offers haven for Eglin F-22s

At least eight Air Force F-22 Raptors from Eglin Air Force Base landed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Sunday, seeking a temporary haven from dual tropical storms bearing down on the Southeastern United States.
With Tropical Storms Laura and Marco tracking straight for the Gulf Coast, the planes made Wright-Patterson their stop.
Marco briefly strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday but weakened overnight to sustained winds of 70 mph, a bit under the hurricane threshold. Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coast today.
Laura is also aiming for Louisiana, but isn’t expected to make landfall until late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Eglin Air Force Base, located in the western Florida panhandle, is close to the Gulf of Mexico. That part of Florida is rainy at this writing and is under a flash flood watch.
At this writing, Wright-Patterson has 8 aircraft on the ramp, a base spokesman told the Dayton Daily News Monday morning. Scheduling for other arrivals remains to be determined.