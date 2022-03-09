Artists to submit entries for Biennial Fitton Center Member Show

Members are encouraged to display kids’ art, adult contemporary works and family heirlooms, which will be displayed side-by-side in this non-juried exhibition. In the past, artwork included in the show has been submitted by Fitton Center’s community of artists, including board members, sponsors, staff, instructors, students and others.

“Another different aspect of the member show is that it is multigenerational. So, we are showing contemporary artwork made by adult members. They can enter children’s art as well, or they can enter historic artwork made by somebody in their family. You may have an old needlepoint sampler, or a piece of furniture that was handcrafted by an ancestor. Those types of things are eligible for this show,” Mayhugh said.

The member show happens on the even years. In 2018, the Fitton Center received more than 160 entries in from close to 100 members. For the first time, the Fitton Center hosted a virtual gallery in 2020. The juried competition is hosted on the odd-numbered years. Many of the member artists have also taken classes at the Fitton Center, such as pottery, ceramics, printmaking and mosaics.

“This show has grown substantially since it began. In fact, the last time we had a full gallery exhibition in 2018, we had so many entries that we didn’t have enough space to show them all,” Mayhugh said, “So, what we did was we displayed at least one artwork from each artist who entered, and the artists who submitted more than one, we put them aside for awhile and switched them out throughout the course of the exhibition. It was really cool.”

This time, artists are limited to one artwork per artist for the “Member Artist Category.” Artists can also submit one artwork in the “Family Category.” Overall, artists are limited to one artwork per category.

“Visual art is a way of communicating that is universal. It really bridges culture and language, and even time. So, I think right now there’s some things going on in the world that emphasize the way people are divided or at odds, and this is a way to be part of something that is unifying, positive, and a way of communicating that everybody can understand,” Mayhugh said.

For questions, or more information about entering artwork in the “8th Biennial Fitton Center Member Show,” contact Cathy Mayhugh, director of exhibitions at cathy@fittoncenter.org, or by calling 513-863-8873 ext. 122.