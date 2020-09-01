Artists continue work toward large Black Lives Matter murals in Middletown, Hamilton

“During this process, I will be shooting a documentary of the making of the mural and interviews of the artists individually and a panel,” Hearn-Sutton wrote.

Money raised will go toward supplies, paint, rental equipment and payment to the artists for their work.

The proposed Hamilton mural is to include a quote from Booker T. Washington: “In all things that are purely social we can be as separate as the fingers, yet one as the hand in all things essential to mutual progress.”

In Middletown, Szymanski said her work on the murals there has been a pleasure. It features portraits of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, Elijah McClain and others.

She has been supported in painting of the murals by others who helped paint and who provided morale support. Her work is continuing.

This is part of a set of Black Lives Matter murals being painted in Middletown by a Middletown High School graduate who now lives in Finneytown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

It has been a community effort, with friends of the informal group known as “the Middletown Black Lives Matter Helping Herd,” a name that was coined by a 7-year-old girl, who also came up with a group song, handshake and dance, Szymanski said.

Szymanski, who now lives in Finneytown, said she was approached by building owner John Hutton about the project. Hutton, owner of Tritech Light and Sound, put plywood on the building when he heard there would be a rally and was concerned about the windows. The March for Unity, organized by the NAACP, Middletown police and local officials, was peaceful. People later stapled “I Can’t Breathe” sheets of paper to the plywood.

Hutton wanted more permanent messages and artwork.

Szymanski said she looks forward to making a “road trip” to visit Hamilton’s mural when it is finished.

