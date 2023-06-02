Art in the Park back at 5 Hamilton locations

Families with children ages 3-12 are invited to create crafts at five Hamilton parks on Saturday.
Art in the Park is a free activity that occurs from 10 a.m. to noon at the following places:
- Moser Park, 664 Heaton St.
- Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St.
- Millikin Woods Park, 194 N. Washington Blvd.
- Benninghofen Park, 3601 Putnam Ave.
- Virginia Park, Gray Avenue
The dates of Art in the Park are June 3, June 17, July 8, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. There is an Art in the Park Facebook group where organizers provide updates on events. Visit facebook.com/groups/229896561596232.
In Other News
About the Author