X

Art in the Park back at 5 Hamilton locations

News
By Journal-News Staff
32 minutes ago

Families with children ages 3-12 are invited to create crafts at five Hamilton parks on Saturday.

Art in the Park is a free activity that occurs from 10 a.m. to noon at the following places:

- Moser Park, 664 Heaton St.

- Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St.

- Millikin Woods Park, 194 N. Washington Blvd.

- Benninghofen Park, 3601 Putnam Ave.

- Virginia Park, Gray Avenue

The dates of Art in the Park are June 3, June 17, July 8, July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. There is an Art in the Park Facebook group where organizers provide updates on events. Visit facebook.com/groups/229896561596232.

In Other News
1
Tick-borne illnesses on the rise across region: Here’s why
2
Middletown’s Movies in the Parks returns for summer with ‘Goonies’
3
Cincinnati State leaving downtown Middletown for Miami University...
4
Guide: Where to celebrate Pride in June
5
Keehner Park Concert Series in West Chester kicks off Saturday

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top