Around 90 firefighters respond to Cincinnati blaze involving propane tanks

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered heavy fire on the outside of a building.

Crews believe that the fire began inside a camper that set off multiple propane tanks. This caused the fire to quickly spread to a wood frame home nearby, Flagler said.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews first tried to fight the fire aggressively, but the volume of the flames pushed them outside the home; the roof in the back of the home collapsed minutes after firefighters were told to leave the building, CFD said.

One occupant of the home was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Flagler said the victim is in serious, but not critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.