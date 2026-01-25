Around 90 firefighters respond to Cincinnati blaze involving propane tanks

CINCINNATI — Around 90 firefighters responded to a fire in Hartwell on Saturday night after a fire that started in a camper set off multiple propane tanks.
Crews received multiple reports of a fire at the 100 block of Parkway Avenue just before 11 p.m., said Assistant Chief Matthew Flagler.
When crews arrived at the scene they discovered heavy fire on the outside of a building.
Crews believe that the fire began inside a camper that set off multiple propane tanks. This caused the fire to quickly spread to a wood frame home nearby, Flagler said.
The Cincinnati Fire Department said crews first tried to fight the fire aggressively, but the volume of the flames pushed them outside the home; the roof in the back of the home collapsed minutes after firefighters were told to leave the building, CFD said.
One occupant of the home was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. Flagler said the victim is in serious, but not critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
